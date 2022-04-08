Today, Friday is the third committee deadline. This means that by the end of the day today, the Democrat majority in the House will have given committee approval to their omnibus policy and finance bills. Many of the bills are hundreds of pages in length and the committee hearings can be hours long.
Now that all the omnibus bills have been released and after I’ve had time to review them, I can share with you that across their budget, Democrats are proposing to allocate $21 in new government spending for every $1 in tax cuts.
With inflation at the highest levels we’ve seen in more than 40 years and as state government is sitting on more than $10 billion in budget surplus and federal COVID relief aid, it is unacceptable that Democrats want to do so little to provide you and your family the tax relief you deserve.
This budget surplus belongs to you, the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota. That’s why I have been pushing all session to give the surplus back to you. I will continue advocating for meaningful and permanent tax relief as session continues.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas on ways to improve state government. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-4237 or via email at rep.paul.novotny@house.mn.
