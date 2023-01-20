Last week at the Capitol, the Senate unanimously passed a key tax conformity bill to provide more than $100 million in tax relief for individuals and small businesses. This legislation aligns Minnesota’s tax code with Federal tax adjustments – such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from 2020 – that resulted in many tax changes.

 While this bipartisan victory will provide significant financial relief to many, it is important to note that it leaves certain Minnesotans behind.

