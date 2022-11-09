Lee Hamilton Column Logo MT

I don’t know about you, but I was not inclined to make many predictions about the outcome of the midterm elections this year. Too many contests were too close-fought.

There’s one prediction, though, that I think was safe: After the dust has cleared, Congress will be narrowly divided and President Biden will have to work hard to govern effectively. Whether he can do so will depend on plenty of different factors, but none will be more important than his relationship with members of both parties in Congress.

Load comments