The missives came within hours of the May 1 announcement that Gordon Lightfoot, 84, had died.

That the Canadian songwriter was linked by many to me (and arguably too numerous Don’s Column concert reviews in the Monticello Times) was hardly surprising. Those contacts from near and far, even internationally, had a “sorry for your loss” theme. Many noted that when they hear a Lightfoot song, they recall my affection. 

