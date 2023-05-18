The missives came within hours of the May 1 announcement that Gordon Lightfoot, 84, had died.
That the Canadian songwriter was linked by many to me (and arguably too numerous Don’s Column concert reviews in the Monticello Times) was hardly surprising. Those contacts from near and far, even internationally, had a “sorry for your loss” theme. Many noted that when they hear a Lightfoot song, they recall my affection.
Wrote a former staffer at the Times: “Every single time I hear a Lightfoot song, I think of you with fond memories!”
A longer note came from a friend in Northern Ireland: “Aw, Don, I’m really sorry to hear that, knowing how much you admired him, how much you loved his music and songwriting. When I hear his songs being played, I ALWAYS think of you. Music makes such a strong impact on our lives—makes us smile, shed tears and help capture special moments. Sit down and gather those happy moments when you joined with thousands to enjoy his music.”
My kinship with Lightfoot’s music dates to about 1970 when he broke into the USA charts with If You Could Read My Mind. My listening tastes through the Sixties had gradually evolved from the Everly Brothers, to folk music and Dylan, and to the Beatles and other British bands. For more than six decades, I would have called Lightfoot my favorite.
The connections were many. In the ‘70s and early ‘80s at the Times office on Tuesday nights, we’d stack six LPs on an inexpensive turntable and play song after Lightfoot song as the news team created the next edition. Our kids (and my wife, Nancy) endured Lightfoot on the car cassette player—and, for sure, would hear The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on frequent drives along the North Shore of Lake Superior. I once drove from Monticello to St. Cloud when a new Lightfoot album was released.
It wasn’t until 1987 that my first in-person concert was attended—at the Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota. With a stroke of luck, Nancy and I got backstage passes. Nancy loves to tell the story of that initial encounter when the starstruck Lightfoot devotee—me!—could barely find words beyond, “I like your work very much.” That event would be the first of eight Lightfoot concert reviews that appeared in the Times from ’87 to 2002.
Often we went with others from the Monticello area who shared that admiration. Together Nancy and I would see him a dozen times including appearances twice in California and twice in Portland where we have lived the past 18 years. The last was in 2014 at the Schnitzer in downtown Portland.
I once compiled 21 songs on a CD and named it “Smitty’s Lightfoot Favorites.” Two of those songs stand at the top for me. One is on every Lightfoot “best” list—If You Could Read My Mind—which was the surprise selection by Andrea for our father-daughter dance at her wedding. The other, Beautiful, is the perfect summation of the 54 years Nancy and I have shared together. “And when you hold me tight, How could life be anything but beautiful, I think that I was made for you, And you were made for me.”
I was hardly alone among Monticelloans who had such Lightfoot affections. I know of one couple who had Beautiful sung at their wedding. There was also a funeral of a Monticello businessman at which Lightfoot songs were played throughout the visitation. A Monticello man who was in a refugee camp in Southeast Asia related how he repeatedly heard Edmund Fitzgerald and other Gordon offerings over a loudspeaker. That helped him learn English. An area dentist who had a similar Lightfoot obsession would have Gordon’s background music awaiting this patient’s next appointment.
Over the last week, you could hear Early Morning Rain, Sundown, Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Cold on the Shoulder and, of course, the Edmund Fitzgerald where ever music was played. My favorites’ CD is back on the car sound system. I’ve been recalling the numerous post-concert greetings and the pictures of Lightfoot and family members. Only once, it appears, did I have a snapshot of the two of us; I can find none with Nancy, a clear omission.
The legend of Gordon Lightfoot’s masterful songwriting lives on from his beginning in Ontario some 70 years ago. Facebook postings since his death have been many and with countless followers like me adding their own praise and personal vignettes. The New York Times published no less than four pieces between Tuesday and Sunday of last week.
Perhaps Dylan’s summation of the esteem he held for Lightfoot says it best: “Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever.” After Lightfoot’s passing, he added that Gordon died “without ever having made a bad song.”
Today, I have few tangible collectibles. Three years ago, I donated all my Lightfoot LPs and CDs before we made a housing move in Portland. I admit some regret now that I passed them on. Copies of my columns, I have. And near my computer is a signed picture that I took in 1989 and sent to his Ontario office for an autograph. It reads: “To Don Smith. Thank you for a wonderful notice. Best wishes—Gordon Lightfoot.”
Losing Lightfoot’s live voice is a setback to the legion of his followers. But as many have observed, his music carries on. “The minstrel of the dawn is gone,” Lightfoot once crooned. That minstrel for this Don could…”make you laugh and bend your ear, Up the steps you’ll hear him climb, All full of thoughts, all full of rhymes.”
(Editor’s note: Donald Q. Smith was editor and the Times’ editor and publisher, 1971-2005. In retirement, he and his wife, Nancy, have lived in Portland, Ore., for the last 18 years.)
