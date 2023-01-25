Paid family and medical leave is a benefit that more Minnesotans are seeking out and one that businesses equally want to offer. Therefore, the Minnesota Legislature is determining how to best make this benefit more accessible to families.

And this week in the Senator Labor Committee, we heard the Democrat approach to paid family and medical leave. This legislation would generate a massive new state program that would require hundreds of new employees. It would also mandate an added employer and employee tax that would cost nearly $2 billion. I believe it is critical to expand access to this benefit, but the inflexible Democrat approach is not right for our state. And this is a sentiment that I have heard echoed by our small businesses.

