On Monday, the 2022 legislative session adjourned for a final time. With this adjournment, many of the major supplemental budget bills planned for in the previously announced budget framework were left undone. Now that the regular session is over, so too is the “4, 4, 4” budget framework agreement agreed to by the House and Senate leaders.
Agreements were reached and conference committee reports were passed out of their respective conference committees on the Higher Education and Jobs-Labor-Energy-Commerce bills, however they did not make it through both the House and Senate for a vote. A conference committee report was agreed to and passed out of the conference committee on Environment and Natural Resources, however the agreement came too late and was not even posted until 11:59 pm - the exact time the legislature was supposed to adjourn. To see a full list of bills that passed out of their respective conference committees and had signed conference committee reports go to - CCR - 92nd Legislature, 2022 (mn.gov)
Among the things that did pass and go to the governor in the final days were the agriculture, broadband, and drought relief bill ($75 million - $50 million for broadband to release $160 million in federal matching grants) and a health and human services policy bill ($60 million over the next 3 years) that included noncontroversial policy changes and numerous mental health spending provisions, including mental competency restoration for those in the justice system who have been deemed not competent to stand trial, and student mental health changes. The changes in this bill would have prevented Gregory Ulrich from being able to legally purchase a firearm. More about this bill and its implications was featured yesterday on KARE11, KARE 11 Investigates: Reforms passed to close mental health gap | kare11.com
There was an agreement between the House and Senate majorities on a tax bill, which included things like ending the tax on social security benefits for ALL Minnesota’s seniors, a .25 percent cut in the income tax, and expanded tax credits for child and dependent care and K12 expenses. The agreement also included expanded refunds for renters, property taxes, and a “targeted” property tax refund and an increase in the homestead market value exclusion.
Unfortunately, once everything was agreed to by the chairs, the House Democrat members of the Tax Conference Committee refused to allow the conference committee to meet and pass the agreed upon conference committee report, even though they appeared in a press conference just hours before in support of the agreement.
Agreements could not be reached in Public Safety, Health and Human Services Finance, K12 Education, and State Government Finance and Transportation. There were reports that a Bonding bill came close to being finished, but it was never able to come to the House or Senate floor for a vote.
The Legislature comes back for the 2023 session in January. Until then, if you have questions on legislative matters, please don’t hesitate to contact my office.
You can e-mail at rep.marion.oneill@house.mn or call my office at 651-296-5063.
You can also write a letter to me. My office address at the Capitol is 357 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155.
