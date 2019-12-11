My name is Kathy Ziebarth, and I am a candidate for the upcoming Special Election to fill the vacancy for State Representative in House District 30A. I have been a licensed health care professional for over 30 years, and I am an Advanced Practice Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. I am a veteran of both active duty and reserve U.S. Air Force service as a military officer, aeromedical evacuation Flight Nurse, and service during the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia. I am a mom of 2 by both birth and international adoption, a small business owner, and previously served as an educator and clinical coordinator in 2 graduate school clinical nurse anesthesia programs. My broad background, experience, and statewide connections will help me serve effectively as a State Representative for House District 30A.
The announcement of the Special Election has set in motion a very rapid filing and campaigning process, moving quickly over the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons. Governor Walz has set the House 30A Primary Election for January 14th, 2020, and the Special Election to follow February 4th, 2020. The new legislative session begins just a week later, February 11, 2020.
This rapid Special Election process is a challenge for approximately 40,000 voters in House District 30A to quickly learn about my candidacy, and to make plans to exercise their civic duty to vote January 14th. The arrival of our beautiful white winter weather will also challenge voters to keep their focus on the House 30A election. I encourage all voters make plans now to vote absentee, or in person, regardless of the weather we have on January 14th.
House District 30A is large geographically, and the nearly 40,000 residents of 30A are also divided into 3 different school districts—Monticello, Big Lake, and Elk River. I encourage all residents to visit the Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/ for voter registration, and information about the upcoming election. You can input your home address to determine if you reside in 30A, and identify where your polling place is for the election January 14th. New residents can register to vote now at the Secretary of State website to be voters in the January 14th election, or register the day of the election. Voters are NOT required to declare a party, or register with any political party in Minnesota. All filed candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will be ballot choices in this Primary Election, and absentee ballots are available. Contact Sherburne County for more information at https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/183/Elections or phone 763-765-4351. In a Special Election, every vote matters!
In the coming weeks, I will be making every effort to contact as many 30A voters as possible. I’d like to tell you more about our conservative priorities to keep this State House seat “Red” and Republican. Minority Leader Kurt Daudt has clearly stated his priorities for 2020, and I stand ready to make every effort to help House Republicans regain the House Majority in 2020. The 2020 General Election will have a great deal of impact on upcoming Re-Districting, so it’s especially important that every voter makes their voice heard in all of the elections in 2020, beginning with the House 30A Primary January 14th.
My 2020 priorities will be doing everything I can to effectively identify and address areas of fraud, waste, and abuse that squander your hard earned tax dollars. I believe there is a significant amount of fraud in some MN Health and Human Services programs, such as the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), and I have signed a pledge to combat this fraud. As a healthcare professional, I support the elimination of the healthcare provider tax to reduce the cost of health care for all residents of 30A, and we have a lot of important discussion ahead to determine how we manage the 1.3 Billion dollar state budget surplus we are so blessed to have right now. I will join the fight to re-introduce legislation to increase the penalties for unlawful protests that block interstates and transit lines. This legislation has passed the House several times, but was not signed into law by Governor Dayton. There is currently $660,000 allocated for research into expanding the Northstar Commuter Train, and I am committed to making sure sensible, fiscally responsible decisions about the Northstar will be made going forward. I will fight with House Republicans for these and many other urgent conservative priorities, and I will fight to responsibly safeguard your hard earned tax dollars. Please visit my campaign website Ziebarthforhouse.com to learn more, and sign up for updates. This is the very first election of 2020, and I am proud to help Leader Daudt take back the House majority in 2020! I would be honored to have your vote in the Primary January 14th.
Kathy Ziebarth of Big Lake is a candidate for the District 30A seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Reach her by email at kathyziebarth30a@gmail.com.
