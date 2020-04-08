I wouldn’t classify myself as an expectorant extraordinaire, but I do spit occasionally. Never when others are around, opening the opportunity for gasps of “gross.” I usually fling my excess into a grassy knoll along whatever path I am running.
I started at a young age. An older brother probably set an example and the rest was spittle history. As a child, there was something satisfying about the ability to hit a distant target with my own ammo.
These days my neatly packaged salvos are typically restricted to my runs. Anybody who jogs knows what I’m talking about.
Of course, the history of spitting and our desire to restrict its occurrence goes back a century in some locales, to a time period that was similar to what we are experiencing now, when the spread of tuberculosis and flu was a serious health concern.
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis killed one in seven people in the U.S. and Europe. A German bacteriologist by the name of Robert Koch was able to identify the germ that was responsible for the spread: mycobacterium tuberculosis. It was the deadliest infectious disease of that era.
In New York City from 1810-1815, 25% of all deaths were attributed to tuberculosis. According to a chart in the Minnesota Historical Society’s archives, an estimated 15,000 people died in Minnesota in 1888. The No. 1 cause of death at that time was tuberculosis, or consumption as many people called it then.
So it came as no surprise to anyone at that time when city ordinances quickly surfaced around the desire to stop the spread of infectious diseases, and one way of doing that was making it a violation to spit in public.
But as science improved and vaccines were developed to nearly rid our communities of these diseases, the ordinances seemed less important; in some cases, they ended up being repealed.
So the slippery slope of a sputum sanctuary on city sidewalks and streets successfully surfaced again.
Today, some of our most beloved backdrops are the breeding grounds of an all-out spatter circus. Who does more spitting than baseball players? Their hock-per-hour ratio is off the charts, well, if they tracked it, which is surprising that they don’t since they have a stat for everything else.
Many of them chew bubble gum, sunflower seeds, peanuts or tobacco, which generates excess saliva. And they’re also constantly flinging back copious amounts of water and Gatorade, half of which gets swirled around the pearly whites, then cannoned into the dirt as a watery bomb of germs that would make a witch blush.
So here we are again, in 2020, facing another pandemic and the thought of anyone spitting anything out of their mouth might lead to a social media flogging. Certainly, it would be enough to earn a deserved scowl and scolding from anyone nearby.
So might those city ordinances be resurrected? You bet. And might it actually make a difference? Perhaps.
So my pledge going forward is to holster the hock. Sideline the sputum. And disable the discharge.
It’s a whole new world.
Stay home and be safe, Minnesota.
And for the good of us all, socially secure the spit.
Keith Anderson is director of news of APG of East Central Minnesota.
