Inflation continues to soar and negatively impact all aspects of a family’s budget. And troublingly, grocery prices rose 13.5% in August – the highest increase since March of 1979. Further, 85% of Americans have said it’s become necessary to change their spending habits due to inflation, with 70% of Americans looking for extra work to combat rising costs.  

Minnesota families desperately need relief, and that is why Senate Republicans focused this legislative session on helping Minnesotans afford daily life. 

