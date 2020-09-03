The glimmering roll of Caribbean blue entices divers, swimmers, surfers and explorers. It is filled with life, warmth and the promise of excitement.
But life at sea is daunting in the best of times. The uncertainty of changing weather patterns, tropical storms, squalls, and oppressive heat can reduce the most physically fit to a place of insignificance, seeking the mercy of anyone who can help.
In the area around Puerto Rico, hurricanes are an annual concern. Since 2000, 16 hurricanes have hit or brushed the island. In September 2017, Hurricane Maria ripped through the Caribbean islands, including portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and on to Puerto Rico, causing 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, 3 in the U.S. Virgin Islands and losses of $91 billion. This occurred after that region had already been hit by two other hurricanes, Jose and Irma, two weeks prior. There were still thousands of Puerto Rican homes and businesses without electrical service in June 2018, nine months after Maria had first clobbered the island.
But despite all that has been thrown at Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the residents persist. That is the nature of life in an isolated situation. There is nowhere to run or hide when you live on an island. When nature delivers its blow, the island and its people are forced to absorb whatever comes their way.
That same mentality is shared by those men and women who make their careers at sea. Such was the case of Filipino Rolly Tolentino, a 47-year-old sailor aboard a cargo ship just off the coast of St. Thomas. When Tolentino was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at sea in May of this year, he was faced with two options: stay aboard a ship that was ill-equipped to deal with a COVID patient or hope that one of the inhabited islands nearby would allow him safe passage so he could receive treatment.
To the surprise of many, during the peak of public panic, the governor of St. Thomas showed compassion and basic human care by welcoming the non-native Tolentino, who was in desperate need of advanced medical care. It seems disjointed to think that anyone would be denied medical care when they are facing such a dire situation, but another human trait during COVID has caused many of us to contract and think of everyone outside our protected bubbles as a threat. Tolentino ultimately received 12 weeks of treatment at a local hospital and was in a medically-induced coma for five weeks. He was able to leave the hospital in August, having survived what could only be considered one of the worst battles with the disease.
There’s no question all of us have been concerned about the spread of COVID and our lack of understanding about why it attacks some so viciously and others so gently. That lack of understanding forces many of us to ponder how we might personally be affected should we contract it. Hence our defenses have been on high alert for months.
But COVID has also taught us some other lessons that will hopefully remain part of our national conscience. Yes, we’ve discovered that all the distractions that previously filled our time are perhaps folly at best. But much deeper than that, we have had time to contemplate our real and true purpose in this world. True purpose is not built on monetary gain, power, dominance over the weak, ability to skillfully communicate the faults of others or the pursuit of self-gratification.
Yes, we live in a world where bad people commit horrible acts against others. That’s why we must defend justice and protect ourselves from those people and rogue nations.
But when we leave this place, it’s not going to matter how many homes we owned, whether we had a Range Rover in the garage, season tickets to the Ordway or a bank account that could have fed a neighborhood for a year.
Our purpose is simply to be human. Work hard, but do so with dignity. Help those who truly need it. Be kind to the people you know, but especially those you don’t. Treat everyone with respect. Shelve the negative comments (politicians), but be honest with everyone.
COVID will become a blip in our national identity as time moves forward, but our growth as people will define our nation. True superpowers understand the gift they have been given and the responsibility to share that bounty with others. When we do that, we are no longer an island, but a world leader.
The same can be said of individuals. When we use our gifts not just for personal gain, but for the benefit of others, we become better people.
That’s when we fulfill our true purpose.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
