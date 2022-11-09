With the conclusion of this week’s 2022 election, newly elected or reelected officials will begin preparations for their roles at various levels of local, state and federal government. For others, the campaign is finished, and they will now return to their pre-campaign lives, although with new knowledge and experiences.

For those who came up short and may be feeling discouraged, it is critical to remember that all your time and effort was not without great purpose. I wholeheartedly believe that every candidate is a winner for choosing to answer the call to public service, no matter the result.  

