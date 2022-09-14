Lee Hamilton Column Logo MT

There are two especially striking aspects to the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the sprawling climate-change/tax-reform/health-care legislation that just passed Congress and was signed into law by President Biden. The first is that it passed on strict party-line votes. And the second is that in an unexpectedly productive Congress, this makes it unusual.

The measure was the product of a year’s worth of patient negotiation and compromise in the Senate. And while there are portions of the law that might have had appeal across the aisle—the idea of allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare was also proposed by former President Trump—most of that work took place within an ideologically diverse Democratic Party. 

