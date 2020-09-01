On a recent Monday night, tempers flared in the Mississippi Room of the Monticello Community Center.
A city resident wanted stop signs placed at an intersection in his neighborhood.
Traffic and speed studies conducted by city staff didn’t support the placement of the stop signs, ultimately resulting in the Monticello City Council voting against creating an all-way stop intersection at 87th and Ebersole.
Simple, right?
Not so fast.
That resident advocating for the stop signs was Joe Kraft.
As the climate of the city council chambers cooled in terms of support for the stop signs, Kraft was understandably heating up.
He was merely asking for stop signs that could improve safety for his neighborhood, his children, and even himself. Children walk and run around like kids do in the neighborhood. They also ride their bicycles.
Kraft, who said he’s an avid runner, runs through the intersection on a daily basis. He says he can’t count the number of times he’s been nearly hit by a vehicle there.
But that doesn’t make right what the Monticello resident did next.
“Saying no today is saying you’re OK with the possibility of a child getting hit and possibly dying,” Kraft told members of the Monticello City Council.
Never in my 30 years of covering school boards, county boards, or city councils have I ever seen a person accuse a government body with being OK with a child dying. Never!
“That’s what I’m hearing. That’s what my neighborhood is hearing,” Kraft continued.
He backtracked a little when Councilmember Bill Fair went on record stating that Kraft was trying to “guilt” the city council into making a decision favoring the stop signs.
“You’re telling me its my fault if a child is killed,” Fair said.
“It’s not your fault, but the City of Monticello’s fault,” Kraft said.
You know what? It’s also not a city’s fault if a child dies. City councils don’t injure or kill people. People injure or kill people.
Over the course of a long newspaper career, I’ve seen people get passionate about property lines at county board, curriculum issues at school board, and...stop signs at city council- and lets not get into taxes at annual truth-in-taxation meetings. I truly understand people’s passion- especially when it hits close to home.
But to publically say that five elected officials representing the residents of Monticello are OK with children getting hit or dying is going to far.
Personally, I feel that the city council would have liked to side with Joe Kraft and give the neighborhood its stop signs. I know Councilmember Charlotte Gabler- the 1 in the 4-1 vote against the stop signs- did.
The real issue with the stop sign request and its subsequent denial is the fact that the City of Monticello has no policy in regards to how, when, or why a stop sign is erected. Members of the City Council came out and said so the evening of Aug. 3.
The rules for installing stop signs need to be concrete. There needs to be a policy that is set in stone.
Otherwise, as Councilman Lloyd Hilgart pointed out, an installation of stop signs at 87th and Ebersole will result in a request for thousands of stop signs at the city’s thousand of intersections like the one at 87th and Ebersole.
It’s my belief that the city is sincere in wanting to create a policy that will define how, why, and where a stop sign is installed. Gabler suggested she would lead the charge in creating policy, which could be more defined with the future passing of a new comprehensive plan.
And when all is said and done, lets hope that Joe Kraft gets his wish of the City planning for the future of his neighborhood and not the immediate present.
With proper city planning and community input, I hope to someday be stopping for children playing, adults bicycling, and couples walking at the intersection of 87th and Ebersole.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
