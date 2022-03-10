Last week, Minnesota’s Department of Management and Budget released its February revenue forecast, which provides information and outlook for our state’s financial picture. The report projects a surplus of $9.253 billion for the next budget cycle, which is up from the previous $7.7 billion surplus in the December forecast.
This even greater surplus clearly confirms how essential it is to provide immediate and permanent tax relief. Senate Republicans recently put forward a proposal for our state’s biggest tax cut ever, and I will continue to push to get more of your hard-earned money back into your pockets.
Additionally, Minnesota’s rise in crime, including the surge in carjackings, is a serious concern and one that needs to be thoroughly reviewed this session. Our community’s proximity to the Twin Cities and Interstate I-94, Highway 55, and US-12 makes us vulnerable to carjackings. I have personally heard from the Sheriff in the Buffalo-area who has dealt with these crimes. Even more concerning, carjackings are being committed by young people who do not yet hold licenses.
To help address this, the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee, which I serve on as a member, heard two bills this week related to carjackings.
Currently, the crime of carjacking is considered robbery under Minnesota law. To ensure mandatory minimums for these convictions and deter future carjackings, it’s critical we define this crime in our state statute. Therefore, we heard S.F. 2573 to establish the crime of carjacking.
My colleagues and I also heard a bill, S.F. 3352, to require law enforcement agencies to report carjacking data to the Department of Public Safety (DPS). In current state statute, law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice partners provide information on crimes committed in their districts to the DPS’ Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The BCA then compiles the data into an annual Uniform Crime Report.
Since carjacking is currently grouped into the crime of robbery, it has not always been reported separately or accurately. To ensure a complete picture of carjackings across the state, this bill would require a specific column for this crime in the annual Uniform Crime Report.
Additionally, I recently met with the Annandale City Administrator, Mayor, and Engineer to discuss an orderly annexation agreement relating to a new property development near Lake John.
This development was originally part of Southside Township, but there have been concerns raised by residents of Lake John relating to this property. Since these new homes would have originally required septic systems, Lake John residents are worried about stormwater runoff into the lake.
Therefore, Southside Township has agreed to an orderly annexation of this property development to the City of Annandale, which is allowed under state law. The development will then be provided sewer and water services from Annandale to lessen stormwater runoff into Lake John.
Sen. Bruce Anderson represents Monticello in the Minnesota Senate. Reach him by email at sen.bruce.anderson@senate.mn or 651-296-5981.
