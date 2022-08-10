Humble and widely honored Nick Legeros, a Minnesota sculptor, is one of the most fascinating artists and parents I’ve met in a long time. He’s the subject of a recent, beautifully illustrated book, “Nick Legeros, Sculpting a Life,” by Karin Winegar. We talked late in July about his work — both as an artist and as a parent.

Legeros started working at age 7 in his family’s restaurant, the Rainbow Café. He recalls chopping vegetables and husking corn for $1 an hour. He’s been working hard ever since.

Load comments