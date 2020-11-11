Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) released the following statement today regarding Governor Walz’s intention to nearly drain the state's disaster relief fund to use for fire damage during this summer’s riots and civil unrest in Minneapolis.
“Tim Walz should rethink draining the disaster relief account to help Minneapolis rebuild after their riots. That funding is meant to help communities rebuild after tornadoes, flooding, or other natural disasters, not to cover for elected leaders who utterly fail to protect their residents. This action jeopardizes our ability to help communities that are impacted by real natural disasters, not to mention puts additional pressure on our already significant budget deficit.
“An exhaustive, comprehensive investigation into the riots placed responsibility clearly at the feet of Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey. They should find a way to rebuild Minneapolis without putting Wright County taxpayers on the hook and without risking the state’s ability to help communities who are the victims of unforeseen disasters beyond their control.”
The Minnesota Senate this summer convened a series of Joint Committee hearings to review the actions of the Walz Administration and Mayor Jacob Frey. The result is a 61-page reportthat details the failures that unnecessarily lead to widespread damage and uncontrolled rioting.
