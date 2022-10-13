Fred Easter transformed thousands of lives – including mine. Over 50-plus years of teaching, mentoring, writing and friendship, Easter encouraged, inspired and challenged students from all backgrounds. After living 81 remarkable years, he passed away on Sept. 24. There’s much to learn from him.

Let’s start with Warren Simpson, who told me: “I was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. I came to Carleton College at age 17, in 1966. When I first met Fred, he told me that he had to leave Harvard University after his second year, for academic reasons. However, he returned after a year and was able to graduate.”

