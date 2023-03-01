A funny thing happened to me the other day when I was perusing the Monticello Times from 25 years ago.
I got an unexplainable craving for an amaretto coffee brownie.
Do I enjoy amaretto? Definitely. But usually in a glass with lemon sour.
Does it sound good mixed with coffee and in a brownie? Absolutely!
I was taken by surprise by the smiling “kid” on the front page of that paper from 25 years ago.
It was Big Lake city council member and former fire chief Ken Halverson standing in his kitchen, just a week from returning from Orlando, Florida where he competed in the Pillsbury Bake-off
I went over to Pillsbury’s website where every winner of the Pillsbury Bake-off was listed. To my dismay, Big Lake did not become home to an instant millionaire. The 1998 winner was a salsa couscous chicken recipe and not amaretto coffee brownies.
I talked to Ken last week about his experience at the Pillsbury Bake-off.
I’m now a conspiracy theorist and have determined why Ken did not win with the amaretto coffee brownies.
Professionals had synchronized all the ovens so they would be sure to bake evenly among all contestants. Recipes and ingredients were under the watchful eyes of security guards and guard dogs.
But a tornado came through Orlando and threw a monkey wrench into the baking competition.
The power was knocked out, sending panic through many of the bakers.
The ovens were no longer synced.
I’m convinced that’s why Ken’s amaretto coffee brownie were not crowned the million dollar winner.
Winning brownies or no winning brownies, Ken Halverson had a fantastic experience in Orlando at the Pillsbury Bake-off.
It’s not every day that a Monticello native and longtime Big Lake resident earns the honor as a top-100 finalist in a national cooking contest and all the perks that came with it.
It was so much fun, Ken recalled when contacted last week.
It was great. We were treated top-notch, he said.
That first-class service included visits to Universal Studios and Planet Hollywood for Ken and his wife Julie, who accompanied him on the trip to Orlando.
It wasn’t Julie’s first trip to the Pillsbury Bake-Off, Ken said.
Eight years before Ken and his brownies were a top-100 finalist, Julie herself was a contestant in the competition, he said.
Sure enough, a look back into the Monticello Times archives show that Julie was indeed a competitor with her pepper biscuit pull-aparts.
Ken returned from Orlando to some ribbing from his fellow firefighters on the Big Lake Fire Department. But he also had a new-found celebrity status that included taking autograph requests from shoppers at Maus Foods.
He still enjoys baking, but spends more time these days in his garden where making and canning salsa and pickled beets is now more his thing.
As for the brownies...
“I’ve made them since then, but its been a long time,” Ken said. “As a matter of fact, it’s been years.”
Over the past 25 years, Ken Halverson may not have spent a lot of time baking, but has put out his fair share of fires in other people’s kitchens as a fire fighter and fire chief and has been cooking up policies and resolutions as a member of the Big Lake City Council.
And while his brownies weren’t deemed the best of show in Orlando, I can only bet that those amaretto coffee brownies would be the pride of Big Lake.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and Union-Times of Princeton-Milaca. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
