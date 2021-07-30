Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said it best when he said, “No matter what issue is important to you, all roads lead to the ballot box.” Secretary Simon has ensured that the ballot box is accessible to all Minnesotans and that our election system is fair. His efforts helped Minnesota become the state with the largest voter turnout in the nation. A strong republic depends on a strong democratic process, and I am grateful for Secretary Simon’s leadership in protecting and strengthening the right to vote in Minnesota.    

Mary Beth Noll, 

Monticello

