After public accuracy test, I believe in accuracy of voting machines

Voting security has become a topic of concern among some voters- especially after the 2020 election when former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters claimed the election was somehow stolen.
But I, for one, don’t believe in a need for “stop-the-steal” efforts.
That’s especially true after I attended the public accuracy testing of voting equipment at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 31.
I have never been to a public accuracy testing of voting equipment- and after 32 years in the newspaper business and an invitation from Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office I thought it was about time.
What I saw at the test surprised me.
What I saw also left me with complete confidence in the equipment used by election officials used to tabulate the vote.
Checks and balances ensure accuracy- and in Wright County, the election equipment has been undergoing heavy testing since October 13, explained Tyler Webster, elections manager for Wright County.
On Monday, Oct. 31, Webster’s staff put multiple series of mock ballots through three vote tabulators- a Omni-Ballot machine that allows people with disabilities to vote, a DS-450 that reads 72 ballots per minute and is being used to count the ballots of early voters, and the DS-200 which is the machine used at polling places throughout the county on election night.
A couple weeks ago, election officials began the public accuracy testing process by running 86 ballot scenarios through the machines, Webster told me.
As election day nears, that number has been narrowed to 14 ballot scenarios representing school, city, county and even legislative races.
Proper and improper ballots have been run through the machines during the tests to make sure the tabulating has accurate.
The improper ballots included ballots that were purposely left blank. They also included ballots with over-votes- in the examples at Wright County, some random ballots had more than one candidate selected as the choice in a given race. If working properly, the vote tabulators kick those ballots out as errors.
Election officials were also demonstrating how the voting machines are set to a “zero-vote” before ballot-counting begins. This is shown on either a tape (in the case of the DS-200) or a printout from a computer printer (in the case of the DS-450). The point of the exercise is to show election officials that there are no results registered on the machines before ballot tabulation begins.
Secretary of State Steve Simon was in Buffalo to observe the public accuracy testing.
“This is a really valuable opportunity for the public to know that these machines are being rigorously tested,” Simon told me.
Simon called the tests an example of “kicking the tires” on the equipment to make sure they are accurate and in good working condition.
It’s also comforting to those who can’t attend a public accuracy testing to know such an exercise exists to ensure the accuracy of the voting equipment, he said.
After watching the public accuracy testing and the many sequences of 39 ballots repeating whizzing through the machines, I have no reason to call into question the accuracy or legitimacy of the results.
Come election night, as I’m gathering election results into the late-night hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9 so I can bring you, my readers, the results of your local city, school board, county, legislative, and state elections, I will be confident that the results I share with you will be accurate.
No stolen elections. No need for stopping-the steal. No fraud or deceit. No conspiracy theories.
I’ll be bring you nothing but good ol’ election results brought to us under the watchful eyes of the honest people volunteering as election judges at the local polling places using vote-tabulating machines that I believe have been thoroughly tested and deemed as accurate..
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times and the Union-Times of Princeton and Milaca. Reach him at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
