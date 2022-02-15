In 2015 the ECM Editorial Board offered an opinion of support for the Southwest Light Rail project. It came on the heels of the Metropolitan Council’s announcement that it would be trimming $250 million in expenses, primarily by eliminating two stops in Eden Prairie. That reduction in expense lowered the overall project cost to $1.74 billion. It was more than the original $1.65 billion, but it was well under $2 billion.
Still, there was nervousness among skeptics who were concerned about cost overruns and the ongoing issues in the Kenilworth Corridor area, where long-established neighborhoods were resistant to the close proximity of light rail. Although a freight rail line currently runs through that area, it operates at a lower speed and not with the same frequency that light rail will require.
Imagine the anger some of those folks and other skeptics experienced a few weeks ago when the Met Council announced the project was running into more expenses and completion delays. How bad could it have gotten in just seven years?
The project, originally scheduled to be completed in 2020, will reportedly be ready for operation in 2027. And the price tag? It has ballooned to $2.75 billion. That is an almost unexplainable $1 billion more than what was discussed in 2015.
What does $1 billion represent in transit dollars? Well, put simply, it could buy Metro Transit nearly 1,172 new buses for $853,000 each, a fee it recently paid to add biodiesel buses to its fleet. Yes, buses are expensive, but for $1 billion, Metro Transit could more than double its current fleet. According to its data, Metro Transit operates 523 diesel buses, 114 hybrid-electric buses, 179 60-foot articulating buses (those long buses that look like caterpillars going around a corner), 65 coach buses and 8 electric buses. That is a total of 889 vehicles.
Of course, if you added 1,172 new buses to the fleet, that would mean you would need a lot more bus drivers and Metro Transit is already having a hard time filling open slots, as are numerous other industries throughout the country. But perhaps more importantly, you would need riders for all those new buses.
Now if you’re a “glass is half full” type of person, then you might look at light rail projects elsewhere and think we’re in much better shape. For instance, in Honolulu, Hawaii, construction on a 20-mile light rail similar to SWLR, kicked off in 2011. Like the southwest project, it also received federal grant support. It was originally projected to be completed in 2020 and cost an estimated $5.2 billion. Just last fall, the mayor noted that the full line won’t be completed until 2033 and will cost a jaw-dropping $11 billion.
Back here, it’s no paradise when it comes to transit ridership. Since 2015, it has been falling. There were nearly 86 million riders in 2015, according to Metro Transit data. It has fallen every year since then through 2019, just before COVID hit, when it finished with 77.9 million riders. In 2020, when the pandemic was shutting down everything, ridership fell to just 35.9 million riders. And in 2021 service continued to be reduced because of COVID and a lack of drivers. Remote or hybrid work schedules may forever change the dynamic of transit demand, a concerning aspect of this equation.
So, not only is Metro Transit facing a shortage of drivers for current routes, but ridership is eroding, despite the metro area as a whole gaining 314,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
So when SWLR finally does become operational, assuming a possible pending audit of the project’s overruns doesn’t derail it, the uphill battle of convincing more people to use it as a viable means of daily transportation may be the biggest challenge facing Metro Transit. It can’t just serve as a cool way to get downtown for a Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves or Lynx game. To make good on its $2.7 billion price tag, it must replace commuter vehicles on our overcrowded highways.
An audit of what has happened with the management of this project is warranted. Even though roughly $1 billion for this project comes from federal sources, at the end of the day all of the money comes from U.S. taxpayers.
The concept of a multi-modal approach to our transportation in the Twin Cities is still needed if we want to get from Maple Grove to Maplewood without needing two bathroom breaks along the way because of traffic congestion, but the game plan on how that is managed and achieved needs more scrutiny.
It may finally be time to make Met Council seats elected rather than appointed. At a minimum, that creates more accountability to the people who are paying for projects like this. Today, most people have no idea who even sits on the Met Council, let alone the districts they serve.
For sure these are complicated issues and truly complex projects. But $1 billion in overruns and protracted delays, at the very least, demand that better oversight occurs with the Met Council. There’s simply too much at stake to get it wrong. So far, a lot has gone wrong.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.