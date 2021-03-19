Every day in the U.S., approximately 10 people are killed in distracted driving crashes. That’s 300 people a month, the number of passengers on a large plane. Imagine if a large airplane crashed every month, would that get people’s attention? Those numbers are alarming, especially knowing that these crashes are 100% preventable if drivers would just focus their attention on driving. Riding in a motor vehicle is probably the most dangerous activity most people will ever do, yet too many have become complacent when it comes to driving behavior.
Distracted driving is any activity that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving. There are many types of distractions, but the most dangerous is using a cell phone. A 2020 Collision report from ZenDrive found that 57% of all collisions on the roads involve cell phone distraction. No call, text or email is worth risking the life of yourself or another person.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and I am urging everyone to make the commitment to stop distracted driving. The best way to do this is simple, put your phone away so it’s out of sight. Set your GPS and radio before you drive. When you order from the fast-food drive thru, pull into the parking lot and eat. Speak up when you see others driving distracted.
There are some great free phone apps that can help. One is using the safe driving mode and do not disturb mode on your Apple and Android phones. Essentially, they disable the phone from receiving texts or calls when you’re driving. They are a great way to inform others that you are driving and reinforce the importance of not using your phone behind the wheel.
Another one, TrueMotion Family is a free driving app that gives you a complete picture of your family’s driving safety. It tells you where your family members are and how they got there, with details on how they drove including phone use, texting, aggressive driving, speeding, and more. The app engages the whole family to become safe and responsible drivers by tracking behaviors, scoring and ranking each driver and sharing the results to the whole family (or other group).
Obey the law. Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law states that you may not hold your phone in your hand while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. This includes sitting at a stoplight, stop sign or while stopped in traffic. For more information, visit HandsFreeMN.org. However, hands free is not risk free, conversation and driving are both thinking tasks.
Driving always requires your full attention. We are all responsible for sharing the roads and keeping each other safe by making good choices behind the wheel. Please make the commitment to put away the distractions, focus on the road, and Just Drive.
Amy LaVallee is a board member of Safe Communities of Wright County
