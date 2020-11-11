Off season tennis training camp

Monticello coaches are encouraging athletes to train during the winter to stay sharp and hone their skills until the regular season sarts up again.
The tennis team specifically is hitting the Rogers Tennis Center to run through drills.
The junior tennis programs are 60 minutes for intermediate and advanced athletes.
Boys and girls are welcome to sign up each week by Wednesday via text with Brian Rousslang at 612-481-9955 or you can email him at brousslang@lotustechnical.com.
The junior varsity level players will practice 8-9 p.m. and the varsity level players will practice 9-10 p.m.
Training began on Thursday, Nov. 5 and will continue every Thursday until March 18.
Tennis athletes can hit for both sessions if they wish, but you must pay for both.
Cost will depend and vary each week depending on how many athletes can attend the sessions.
