William O'Sullivan Montroy

William, age 23 of Monticello, was born on September 23, 1997, in Buffalo, Minnesota. At the age of two, he was adopted by Frank and Mary (Jude) Sullivan of Maple Lake. William would be joined by six siblings, Joseph, Theresa, Patrick, Michael, Matthew, and Mary Grace. Their ever-growing family filled their home with lots of joy. William attended St. Timothy Grade School, Cedar Crest Academy Middle School and Holy Trinity High School. After high school, he attended welding classes at St. Cloud Technical College. In 2020, William met Miss Brittany Montroy. His heart was instantly given to her and he devoted his life to her and her daughter, Elizabeth. William and Brittany were united in Marriage on March 19, 2021, both were excited to expand their family and in the summer they welcomed a boy they would name Elijah. William, from an early age, was always full of energy and smiles. He was kind, thoughtful, always willing to offer a helping hand, and was cognizant of the needs of anyone near him. William’s quick wit came in handy with his famous one liners, followed by his marvelous, dry sense of humor. When he was not busy working or caring for his family, he enjoyed fishing, shooting, farming, bringing back memories of when he showed cattle across the country. William excelled at being a caring and loving husband and father. William passed away in an accident on July 29, 2021. He was 23 years old. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Deacon Bob and Theresa Sullivan and Victor and Ruth Jude. William is survived by his wife, Brittany Montroy; children Elizabeth and Elijah; parents, Frank and Mary Sullivan; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Michelle Montroy; siblings, Joseph (fiancé Alyssa), Theresa, Patrick “Paddy” (fiancé Lydia), Michael, Matthew and Mary Grace O’Sullivan; grandparents, Marlys and Vern Montroy; brothers-in-law, Brandon and Ben Montroy; niece and nephew, Carlee and Carson Montroy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Noon at the Church of St. Henry, 1001 E 7th St., Monticello, MN. Visitation will take place two hours prior to Mass at church. Please join the family for lunch immediately following the Mass at St. Henry’s. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel of Monticello, MN. www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
