William “Bill” James Pemberton, Jr., age 80 of Monticello, MN, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2021. Bill was born in Otsego, Minnesota on November 14, 1940 to Ruth and William Sr. He was the oldest of 13 children and fell in love with roller skating in high school. It’s no wonder his heart led him to build and operate the Monticello Roller Rink for 20+ years. He was proud of the fact that he proved to those who didn’t believe, he could run a successful business with a staff comprised mostly of teenagers - that he could do just that. All of the kids that ever worked at the rink and the “regulars” - they were his family too. They were his bonus kids. He loved them all. You could see it in his big bright smile. He also loved being outdoors. Fishing and hunting were among his favorite pastimes. He was especially fond of sharing his passion for those activities with his grandkids. It’s safe to say none of them had ever seen him without a cap until 2003! William was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and William Sr.; wife Elizabeth; siblings Doug, Loren, and twin sister Wilma Jean. He is survived by his children Teresa (Andy) DuVall of Onamia, MN, Brian (Cindy) Pemberton of Monticello, MN, Peter (Deb) DeMars of Olathe, KS, Mary Weinhold of Otsego, MN, Lynn (Victor) McGriff of Monticello, MN, and Carey Lundberg of Monticello, MN; grandchildren, Brittany Pemberton of Milaca, MN, Zachary, Montana and Brandon (Bridget) McGriff all of Monticello, MN, Paige Lundberg of Minneapolis, MN, Bailey Lundberg of Monticello, MN, Alec and Preston Pemberton of Monticello, MN, Michael Moen of Albertville, MN, Summer Weinhold of Elk River, MN, Sierra Weinhold of Otsego, MN, Sydney Goldade of Denver, CO, and Brittany DeMars of Olathe, KS; great-grandchildren, Carter, Landon, Payton, Luke, Blake, Oliver and Violet; siblings, Lucy Rokola of Litchfield, MN, Sandra (Harvey) Erickson of Richfield, MN, Lowell (Peg) Pemberton of Buffalo, MN, Linda (Gehlen) Ebent of Germantown, WI, JoAnn Cope of Brooklyn Park, MN, Norman (Darcy) Pemberton of Loretto, MN, Pat (Pam) Pemberton of Big Lake, MN, Vicky (Tim) Cotter of Clearwater, MN and Melissa Pemberton of Clearwater, MN; and sister-in-law, Carol Pemberton of Monticello, MN. A public celebration of life is being planned for late summer - early fall. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
