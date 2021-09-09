The family of William James Pemberton Jr. (11/14/40-6/13/21) will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 25th from 1-4 p.m. at the former Monticello Roller Rink located at 102 Thomas Park Drive, Monticello MN 55362. A “special thanks” to Lisa McConnon at KidsCastle for accommodating our wish to hold the celebration at the place we basically grew up - and our parents dream touched so many lives. Full obituary appeared in June.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.