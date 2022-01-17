William "Bill" Houle, 71, of Monticello passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 after a 4-year battle with cancer.
Bill enjoyed collecting cars and had a fondness for antiques. In his younger years, he was an avid wrestler and won many awards including military wrestling awards. Bill served his country for 4 years in the Navy with two tours to Vietnam as an aircraft carrier helmsman. The heart and soul of Bill was the ability to make people laugh and he always brought humor and laughter to any occasion. Above all else, he had a great love for his family.
Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Thecla (Feesl), sister Sharon, brother Glenn.
Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Monica; son Ryan; daughter Janelle (Jason) Cargill; four grandchildren Isabelle, Ivy, Preston and Katy; and sister Lucille (Melvin) Arnold.
