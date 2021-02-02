William (Bill) Flaig Laimer

Bill Laimer passed away on January 30, 2021 surrounded by family at his home in Castro Valley CA. following a short battle with cancer. Bill was born to Jack and Majel (Flaig) Laimer on August 20, 1961 in Morris, MN. The family moved to Brainerd in 1967. Bill graduated from Brainerd High School in 1980. He attended UMD after graduation. Bill’s love of golf took him to Florida where he received his PGA designation. His golf career took him to IL, FL, MN and most recently The Bridges Golf Club in San Ramon, CA. Bill married Niki Dello in Sarasota, FL on January 28, 1993, They were blessed with two children Hayden Laimer and Gabriella Laimer. During his career he worked alongside his father, Jack Laimer, at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge for nine years. Eventually moving to Monticello, MN to raise his family. Bill is survived by his mother, Majel Laimer, his wife and children. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary (Harry) Gottsch, Julie (Joe) Vreeland, Jan (Brian) Duffy, Carol (Steve) Koepp and Gretchen (Gary) Evens. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Hannah Laimer, Darrel and Adeline Flaig, his father, Jack Laimer and sister Sue Laimer. A celebration of life will be held in Brainerd, MN in August 2021.
