William "Bill" Dale Erickson

Bill, age 89 of Maple Lake, passed away May 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, two sisters and a nephew. Survived by wife Donna; children Sandy (Russ), Tom (Denise) and Lori (Bob); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bonnie and Laurel Rask and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo, 763-295-2918.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.