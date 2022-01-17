William "Bill" C. Link

A longtime Monticello, MN resident Bill Link passed away suddenly at his home in Waseca, MN on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 69 years old.
Bill was born on July 11, 1952 to parents, Gordon "Gordy" and Phyllis Link in Monticello, MN. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1970 where he was a standout football, basketball and baseball player. He went on to play football and baseball at Golden Valley Lutheran College. He married his wife, Pamela (Pearson), on May 12, 1973 in Monticello. He went on to work for Big Lake Lumber from 1976-2021 as an estimator for residential general contractors in the Big Lake, Elk River, Becker and Monticello areas. Bill was a gifted storyteller with a quick wit and a kind heart. He was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ, a fiercely loyal employee, a supportive husband and a reliable provider for his family. He was active in Monticello Town Team baseball and later competitive fast pitch softball in the 1970s. He gave back as a coach in the Monticello Youth Baseball Association throughout the 1990s. Bill was an avid fisherman and upland game/waterfowl hunter. Many of his best moments came in the boat on Rainy Lake, on the ice on Leech Lake and in the fields of South Dakota.
Bill is survived by his mother, Phyllis (Monticello); wife, Pamela (Waseca); sons, Clint (Christine - Waseca), Brandon (Briana - Big Lake), Aaron (Nicole - Annandale) and Trevor (Monticello); sisters, Brenda (Anoka) and Mary (Monticello); brother, Jim (Austin, TX); aunt Sandee Gould (Howard Lake) and beloved grandsons, Parker (17), Owen (15), Reid (12), Bennett (8) and Braxton (6).
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon "Gordy" Link and brother, Tom Link.
The family has planned a celebration of life at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 9300 Jason Ave. NE in Monticello, MN 55362 on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be open one hour prior to the celebration service at 11:00 am. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
