Wendy Renae Peterson

Wendy, age 72 of Monticello, MN, passed away on July 25, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents Violet (Juntti) Koch and Erwin Koch; son David Peterson (2007); and daughter Laura Peterson (Jans) (2020).
Survived by children Joe Peterson, Polly (Sean) Edgett, and Carrie (Ted) Huebner; grandchildren Shyrene (Kevin), Traeton (Ivy), Eden, Creed, Rafe, Gwen, Jo, Will, and Behr; great-grandchildren Kaiser and Ariella; siblings Ricky Koch, Randy Koch, Danny (Lucy) Koch, Larry (Gail) Koch, and Marcy (Delbert) Dahlheimer; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was an amazing mother and homemaker and proudly raised her five children with much love and affection. Wendy liked to be outside, especially in the warm weather. She loved to spend time sunning herself at the iconic "Sandy Beach" in Big Lake, MN. She was very fond of horses and dogs, had a terrific sense of humor, and was a magnificent cook and baker. She was a woman of great faith and could often be found reading the Bible. She was greatly loved, and we will cherish her memory always.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 1-3PM with a Time of Sharing at 3PM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E. Broadway Street, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
