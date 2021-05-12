Wayne White, 74 of Monticello, passed May 11, 2021 of cancer. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Monticello. He was preceded in death by wife Joan (McGoff), parents Allen and Norene White, siblings Kenny and Maureen. He is survived by siblings Lanny, Catherine (Vince) Ciano, Ron (Sherrie) White, Mary White and Dan (Michaelle) White; stepchildren Shawn, Allen, Jerome, Carlene and Heidi and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Life Celebration in Wayne’s honor on Sunday, May 16, 1-3 p.m. at his residence, 9827 Kadler Ave. NE, Monticello.
