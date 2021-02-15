Wayne Anthony Yonak passed away on February 10, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Monticello, Minnesota following a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease and Leukemia. Wayne was born to George and Rose Yonak on September 18, 1946 in Monticello, Minnesota and graduated from Monticello High School in 1964. He was in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968, stationed in Texas, Guam and Montana. He was a true patriot with a great love for his country. Wayne married Jan Taylor on February 3, 1968 in Glasgow, Montana. They were blessed with four children: Shelley Fluekiger, Patrick (Ysela) Yonak, Dawn (Scott) McCarty, and Dustin (Sarah) Yonak. During his career, Wayne owned seven businesses, most recently co-owner of Yonak Sanitation and Landfill. Wayne was a private pilot and loved flying. He enjoyed watching the Vikings, snowmobiling with his boys, and key lime pie. He had a very strong faith, becoming an ordained minister. Wayne was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife; children; brothers, Rodney and Kevin, and his sister-in-law, Pam Taylor Cano, who he raised as his own child; grandchildren, Anthony (Morgan) Yonak, Austin (Robyn) Yonak, Devin Peterson, Taylor Schabel, Kate (Darien) Cox, Tyra Fluekiger, Riley Peterson (fiancé Maddy Simon), Parker McCarty, Lindsey Peterson, Dylan (Lydia) Yonak, Avery Fluekiger, Emma McCarty, Adam Fluekiger; great-grandchildren William Yonak and Ellie Peterson and many nieces and nephews. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose and brothers, Preston, George, Russell and Gary. A very special thank you to the Monticello CentraCare medical staff, hospice, and long time physician Dr. Natasha Hamann. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
