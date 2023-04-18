Wanda J. Paumen

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker with Fr. Michael Kellogg officiating for Wanda J. Paumen, age 71, who passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home. Burial will be at a later date at St. Henry's Cemetery in Monticello. Visitation held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Wanda was born March 3, 1952 in Monticello to Ernest Hartwig and Verna Fountain. She married Douglas Paumen on November 20, 1971 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Wanda worked as a secretary for American Family Insurance for 20 years. She also worked for Prudential and took care of children when her kids were in high school.

