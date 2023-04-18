Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker with Fr. Michael Kellogg officiating for Wanda J. Paumen, age 71, who passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home. Burial will be at a later date at St. Henry's Cemetery in Monticello. Visitation held from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.
Wanda was born March 3, 1952 in Monticello to Ernest Hartwig and Verna Fountain. She married Douglas Paumen on November 20, 1971 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Monticello. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Wanda worked as a secretary for American Family Insurance for 20 years. She also worked for Prudential and took care of children when her kids were in high school.
Wanda enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, decorating, fishing, and spending time with family at the cabin. She was caring, compassionate, loving, outgoing, and enjoyed life. Wanda was most proud of her family.
Wanda is survived by her dog, Toby; sons, Matt (Heidi) and Troy (Pam) all of Becker; sisters and brother, Marcia (Michael Schmidt) Hartwig of Monticello, Kris (Mark) Paumen of Monticello, and Roger (Terri) Hartwig of Princeton; half-sister, Beverly (Art) Peterson of Big Lake; step-brother, Rich (Tracy) Rowland of Monticello; grandchildren, Cody, Tanner, Amara, Brady, and Bryce; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doug; son, Justen; sister, Gayle Pringle; and step-mother, Elaine Hartwig.
Memorials are preferred to the ALS Association or Hennepin County Medical Center.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Willow's Landing for all of the excellent care given to Wanda.
