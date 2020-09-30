Violet “Vi” Anna Drazkowski, 90, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Vi was born January 30, 1930, in Winona, MN to Alvin and Selma Ronnenberg. She loved playing bingo, cards, dice and going to the casino, and usually she WON! She was also an avid reader and a lifetime member of the VFW auxiliary. Vi is survived by her children, Judy Lemke, Paula Peterson, Mike (Tonia), Phil (Nancy), Scott (Barb) Drazkowski; grandchildren, Kyle, Nicole, Jeremy, Kimberly, Sarah, Noah, Chelsea, Kayla, Ashley, Patrick, Mitchell and also 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; brother, Vic Ronnenberg and son-in-law, Steve Lemke. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 1 p.m., memorial service 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 413 3rd St. E. in Monticello, MN. In lieu of flowers and donations, please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918.
