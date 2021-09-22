Todd D. Geertsema, 57, of Burtrum, MN, passed away on September 20, 2021 from Huntington’s disease. Todd is survived by his wife Kimberly Geertsema, children Connor and Morgan Geertsema, and parents Tom and Margaret Geertsema. There will be a celebration to honor his life on Saturday, October 16th from 1:00-5:00 pm at Todd and Kim’s home located at 4325 Acorn Road in Burtrum, MN 56318.
