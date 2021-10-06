Tina L. Martin

Tina Louise Martin-LeGro, born Oct. 30, 1961, passed away overnight into the morning of Oct. 5, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Michael LeGro; her four children: Melissa Markling, Cassidy Matuska, Traci Doll, and Christopher Weidenbacher; her parents: Leonard Metcalf and Dorothy Metcalf; her six grandchildren: Bryce Kokx, Alexa Kokx, Tyrek Markling, Hannah Kokx, Jazmine Markling, and Ashton Doll; her great- granddaughter, Aurora Kokx; her four siblings: Perry Metcalf, Larry Metcalf, Angie Metcalf, and LuAnn Metcalf.
She joins her two siblings, Ricky Martin and Donna Karie, and grandchild, Dylan Kokx, in heaven.
Tina loved being a grandmother, wore her heart on her sleeve as she cheered on her beloved Vikings on fall Sundays, worked hard as a Controller/Office Manager at Kinghorn Construction for over 15 years, and enjoyed traveling to her home state of Louisiana or anywhere with a beach. She was a mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, friend, and confidant to many in her community. She will be greatly missed.
