Celebration of Life will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Thomas "Tom" W. Berry, age 74 of Becker, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Pastor Mark Stahl will officiate. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at Williams Dingman Family Funeral Home in Becker and burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Tom was born April 4, 1947 in Miami, FL to Willis and Lorraine (Lemm) Berry. He was a US Air Force Veteran. He married Leanne Tenney March 19, 1971. Tom later divorced and remarried Maureen Laubenthal on July 23, 1988 in Anoka. Tom worked as a Machinist/Mechanic for Firestone. He was very handy and was the kind of guy who could fix anything. Tom liked guns, gunsmithing, working on machines, and engineering. He was the President of the Rod & Gun Club in Monticello, a member of the Nowthen Threshing Show, taught firearm safety training and was the proud owner of the famous "Dork" the Emu. He loved cooking, even if it was a bit experimental and loved to make his famous bacon-wrapped weenies that always seemed to disappear before the main course even came. Tom enjoyed craft beer and blackberry brandy. He was a collector of everything from machines and tractors to cooking utensils. Tom loved practical jokes and was known for saying "I'm so good I scare myself." He was also known for his "Tomisms," which are his made up acronyms that he liked to say and add in his morning "sock report." Tom was patient, level-headed, logical, had wisdom of many things, and always had a good attitude. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. As Tom would say "JMF."
Survivors include his children, John Guilfoyle, Heather (John) Coppedge, Ginger (Devin) Skille, and Kimberly (Nathan) Wheeler; brothers and sister, Jim (Deb) Berry, Bob (Connie) Berry, and Judy (Richard) Martin; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maureen on March 3, 2015; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rod & Gun Club.
