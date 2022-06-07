Tom passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 5, 2022.
Preceded in death by infant daughter Jacqueline and brother Robert.
Survived by wife of 70 years, Elraine (Farasyn) Brennan; children Kathleen Dittmer, Mike (Doris) Brennan, Dan Brennan, John (Fayth) Brennan, Bill Brennan, Cheryl Brennan (Joe), Patrick (Carmen) Brennan, and Jennifer (Mark) Vogeler; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Ward; and many other relatives and friends.
Tom served our country in the U. S. Marine Corps and is a veteran of the Korean War. He then owned Brennan Construction Company until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30AM, with visitation one hour prior at the Church of St. Henry, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello. Arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
