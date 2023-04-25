Thomas Brady, 59, of Becker died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.
A celebration of life will be held on May 20th, at Oaks on the River in Big Lake. The celebration will be held from 12pm to 4pm, official service starting at 1:30pm with live music and food to follow.
Thomas "Tom" was born September 26, 1963 in Mound to Francis and Jeanne (Decamp) Brady. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Navy. He went on to work as an electrical supervisor at Excel Energy in Becker.
He is survived by his children, Mitchell Brady and Isabel Brady. He is also survived by his siblings, Katy Roelofs, Jim Brady, Marie LaPlant, and Bill Brady.
He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Jeanne.
Tom was a brother, son, uncle, cousin, dad, friend, and avid outdoorsman. His love for nature, humor, and board games will be missed - and many will cherish the memories they had with him.
Finally, a quote from his favorite author; "We are all broken - that is how the light gets in" - Ernest Hemingway
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Tom to a charity he was passionate about: Children's Cancer Research Fund, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, or Make a Wish Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.