Thomas "The Big Deal" Hall

Thomas Daniel Hall, 41, of Big Lake, MN, passed away February 10, 2023, at the University of Minnesota Hospital.
Tom was born in Spokane, WA, on July 6, 1981 to John and Illona Hall (Olson). His family moved to Dilworth, MN where he grew up and attended school there, and then to North Branch, MN.
He worked in the tire/mechanic industry and also managed a few restaurants for many years. He made his home in Big Lake, MN where he found his perfect job at MN Axe in Monticello as an Axe Master and bartender. He truly loved his job, the people he worked with, and his customers.
Tom also enjoyed golfing and making people laugh, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother Illona Hall, brothers Brett Lepine and Joseph Hall, sister Trina Ulven (Robert) and her daughters Natalie and Lauren.
He was preceded in death by his dad John and grandparents Sydney and Helen Hall and Alvin and Gloria Olson.
A celebration of Tom "the Big Deal" will be at 1pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello, MN with visitation starting at 12pm. After service, gathering at MN Axe.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.