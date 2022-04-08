Thomas Robert Fitzgerald, age 61, of Monticello passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
He was born on November 14, 1960 the son of James P. and Marjorie (Dahl) Fitzgerald.
Tom graduated Monticello High, after which he married his high school sweetheart and moved to Texas. He returned to Monticello in 2003, but he could also be found fishing out on the lake, or camping up in the Boundary Waters. He worked for many years in printing, but was more recently working as a machinist. Tom enjoyed fishing, playing darts, camping, watching baseball and playing the harmonica. He was gregarious and loved to laugh and joke with his friends.
Survived by a son: Brandon B. Fitzgerald; brothers: Michael, Edward and Marty (Debra) Fitzgerald; sisters: Liz (Steve) Carroll, Pat (Butch) Lindenfelser, Jamie Fitzgerald, Meg (Parker) McDonald and Sara (Ed) Hackenmueller.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 30th at Hawks Sports Bar in Monticello, MN from 1:00pm to 3:00pm for anyone who wants to attend.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
