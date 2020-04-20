Susan Kay Lane, age 71 of Monticello, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She is survived by her husband Ed; sons Pat of Palo Alto, CA, Chad (Nicole) of Becker, Bob (Christine) of Becker; grandsons Eddie, Garett, James; sisters Bonnie Chambers of Missoula, MT, Julie Jarvis of Chesapeake, VA. Preceded in death by brothers Bill and James Heil. Sue worked for Snyder Drug for 20+ years and Walgreens for 10+ years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandsons and crocheting. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church since 1969 and was involved with Birth Right. She was also active in chaperoning the Monticello High School Marching Band on various trips. A Celebration of Sue’s Life will take place later. Burial will be at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
