Sue Ellen Kollauf (Nelson; Ardery) died peacefully on April 15, 2023 in Buffalo, Minnesota at the age of 78.
Sue is survived by her mother, Ruth Nelson of Buffalo (Monticello), MN; supportive and loving partner in life, Larry Kollauf of Big Lake; children, Kristin and Wade Ardery; grandchildren, Jack, James, and Victoria Plummer; siblings, Brad (Linette) Nelson of Plymouth, MN, Robin (Don) Pearson of Hot Springs Village, AR, Wayne Nelson (Malinda Modesitt) of Monticello, Dave (Chris) Nelson of Rosemount, MN; niece, Ashlyn Nelson of Elk River and nephew, Mitch Nelson of Monticello.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Nelson of Monticello.
Sue was born on August 20, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Robert and Ruth Nelson. A 1962 graduate from Robbinsdale High School, she went on to graduate from St. Cloud State with a degree in teaching. She enjoyed teaching elementary school and a variety of other jobs later in her life. Over the years, Sue taught Sunday and Bible School, last teaching children at Community United Methodist Church in Monticello. Sue was creative and often practiced painting and crafts. She was a caring individual who loved helping people and was passionate about travel. A proud and dedicated grandmother, she loved her grandchildren without end. Sue will be remembered by her sense of humor, resilience and positivity, and unwavering faith in her Savior.
Memorial service details to be determined. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home of Monticello. The family would like to thank Lakeridge Care Center of Buffalo, St. Croix Hospice, and Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Home of Monticello.
