Sue Ellen Kollauf

Sue Ellen Kollauf (Nelson; Ardery) died peacefully on April 15, 2023 in Buffalo, Minnesota at the age of 78.

Sue is survived by her mother, Ruth Nelson of Buffalo (Monticello), MN; supportive and loving partner in life, Larry Kollauf of Big Lake; children, Kristin and Wade Ardery; grandchildren, Jack, James, and Victoria Plummer; siblings, Brad (Linette) Nelson of Plymouth, MN, Robin (Don) Pearson of Hot Springs Village, AR, Wayne Nelson (Malinda Modesitt) of Monticello, Dave (Chris) Nelson of Rosemount, MN; niece, Ashlyn Nelson of Elk River and nephew, Mitch Nelson of Monticello.

