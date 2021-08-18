Steven Gertsema

Steven Edward Gertsema, age 59 of Monticello, was born on January 15, 1962 and passed away on August 16, 2021. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1980. Steven served in the U.S. Army on active duty from June 12, 1980 to June of 1983. He then served and retired from the Army National Guard from 1983 – 2006. After active duty, Steven worked at County Market in Worthington. In 1999, he took a job with Cub Foods in Buffalo, where he worked until the present time. He enjoyed reading, biking, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Minnesota professional sports fan and especially enjoyed attending Minnesota Twins games. Steven was united in marriage to Tammy Hinrichs on August 16, 1986. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Ida (Loewen) Gertsema. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Tammy; children, Justin (Jessica) of Coon Rapids, Jennifer (Nicholas) Linder of Monticello; granddaughter, Makenzie Marie; sisters, Theresa (Dennis) Oberloh of Redwood Falls and Linda (Bruce) Hagen of Alexandria; father-in-law, Billy Hinrichs (Betty Chatwell) of Worthington and mother-in-law, Bonda Hinrichs of Buffalo; brother-in-law, Troy (Melissa) Hinrichs of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Bridget Henning of Adrian; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and granddogs, Callie, May, and Brewster. A visitation to celebrate Steven’s life will be held from 2PM-4:30PM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at PETERSON-GRIMSMO FUNERAL CHAPEL, 250 E. Broadway St., Monticello, 763-295-2918. Please wear your favorite sports team’s attire. A memorial service will take place at a later date. He will be interred at the State Veteran’s Cemetery at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, MN. www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
