Stanley "Stan" Steve Garman

Stanley Steve Garman, 82, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Rock Rapids Care Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he had resided the last 11 months.

Funeral service held Tuesday, August 30, at 10:30 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa with Rev. James Koller officiating. Burial following at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, held Monday, August 29, from 5:30-7:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Inwood Museum. Porter Funeral Home of Inwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

