Stanley "Stan" Steve Garman

Stanley Steve Garman, 82, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Rock Rapids Care Center in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he had resided the last 11 months.
Funeral service held Tuesday, August 30, at 10:30 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa with Rev. James Koller officiating. Burial following at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, held Monday, August 29, from 5:30-7:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Inwood Museum. Porter Funeral Home of Inwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Stanley Steve Garman, son of Joseph and A. Hildegarde Garman, was born May 12, 1940, at Rugby, North Dakota. The family moved to Devils Lake, North Dakota where Stan attended St. Mary's School. Stan worked different jobs until he started as groundman lineman, building powerlines. He eventually became a journeyman lineman and moved to Iowa where he met and married Marlis Boscaljon at St. Mary's Church in Larchwood, Iowa on April 24, 1965.
Together the couple bought the café in Inwood, Iowa. Marlis ran the café and Stan worked on powerlines. After a year, they sold the café and Stan continued his work on powerlines. Stan then worked for United Power Company in Elk River, Minnesota until he retired in 1997. He and Marlis lived on an acreage near Monticello, Minnesota and raised Appaloosa and quarter horses. Stan loved gentle breaking foals and baling hay with Marlis. In his later years, Stan enjoyed woodworking. After retiring in 1997, Stan and Marlis moved back to Iowa and lived in Larchwood. They joined Our Savior's Lutheran Church of rural Inwood. During his retirement, Stan started golfing until his back got too bad.
Stan was always a big Minnesota Vikings fan with season tickets for 25 years. He also liked to cheer for the Minnesota Twins. Stan enjoyed travelling too, especially the scenic back roads. In 2010, Stan developed bladder cancer and shortly after was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. With Marlis by his side he never gave up and continued fighting until the end.
Stan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marlis Garman; siblings, Maynard Garman, Daniel (Joyce) Garman, Eugene (Maggie) Garman, Patrick (Janice) Garman, Donna Alfredson, and Debra (Jack) Steinle; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Garman and Gloria Stewig; brother-in-law, Duane Wilcox; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; special uncle, Bob Brown; and many, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hildegarde Garman; sister, Geraldine Wilcox; brother, LeRoy Garman; parents-in-law, Pete and Winnie Boscaljon; sister-in-law, Jean Garman; brother-in-law, Alan Alfredson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pete and LaVonne Vande Velde and Milo and Wanda Olson.
