Shirley Lambert, age 90, died January 25, 2020, in Melbourne, Florida. Preceded by beloved husband Col. Donald A. Lambert, parents S.A. and Ann Groff, sister Marilee MacDonald, stepbrothers Sherwood and Galen. Survived by children Terri (James Bickel), Lisbeth (Tom) McLeod, Kerri, Don II (Susan Frank), Mike; grandchildren Bryna, Kelly, Adam, Justin, Amber; six great-grandchildren, cousins, niece, and nephews. Shirley graduated from Southwest High School in Minneapolis and received an Associate of Arts degree in public health nursing from the University of Minnesota. Shirl and Don raised their family in Germany, Colorado, southeast Minneapolis, and Monticello, Minnesota. They retired and had a wonderful time living near the ocean in sunny Cocoa Beach, Florida. Shirley instilled a love of nature in her children. She was so positive and had a great sense of humor. Favorite activities in her long life were gardening, reading, homemaking, traveling, good food, and enjoying her family. We miss her dearly. Shirley will be interred at Fort Snelling.
