Shirley Ann Swenson of Moose Lake, MN died at her home with parents and friends around her bedside after a 1-1/2 year battle with thyroid cancer.
Born in Mpls., raised and graduated in Monitcello, MN. Graduated from Northland College, Ashland, WI in 1998.
Some of her employments included St. Croix Girls Camp, Danbury, WI, Thistledew Camp for Youth, Togo, MN, Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP), Willow River, MN and MN Corrections Facility, Moose Lake, MN.
She fostered 60+++ dogs for Ruff Start Rescue, Princeton and interviewed and found the perfect home for each one.
Shirley loved the outdoors, dogs, animals, friends, coffee with half and half, hiking, running, family, Christmas and Halloween, Hawaii and so much more.
She is survived by her parents Steve and Mary Swenson, aunts, uncles, cousins and her four beloved dogs. She considered several best friends as her sisters and her cousin Casey as a brother.
Service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 204 Elm Ave., Moose Lake, MN at 11:00 a.m. on May 7th. Lunch to follow.
Shirley generously donated her body to the University of MN Anatomy Bequest Program.
Memorials to the family will be distributed as per Shirley's wishes, one being Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue, ND plus others, or to your favorite charity.
