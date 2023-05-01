Shirley Ann Swenson

Shirley Ann Swenson of Moose Lake, MN died at her home with parents and friends around her bedside after a 1-1/2 year battle with thyroid cancer.

Born in Mpls., raised and graduated in Monitcello, MN. Graduated from Northland College, Ashland, WI in 1998.

