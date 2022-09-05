Shelley Grant (Andersen)

Shelley Grant, age 85, passed away on July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by family and caregivers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN.
Shelley was preceded in death by husband Gary Grant, her son Matthew Finn Andersen, parents Finn and Alice Hiemdahl, first husband David Andersen, sisters Lori Gibson and Annie Heimdahl, and brother David Heimdahl.
She will lovingly be remembered by her children Joel (Dani) Andersen, Jon (Beth) Andersen, Mike Andersen; grandchildren Tadashi (Karisa) Andersen, Jen (Adam) Regier, Taylor (Chad) Anderson, Jared Andersen and Logan Andersen; great-grandchildren Ella, Finn and Margot Regier; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister Merry McIntyre and brother Peter (Carrie) Heimdahl.
Shelley was born on April 15, 1937 to Finn and Alice Heimdahl in Sioux Falls, SD. She attended school in Havre, MT up through 9th grade, and graduated from St. Louis Park, MN. She met David Andersen in high school, fell in love, got married and they raised four sons, Joel, Jon, Mike and Matt.
Living with a houseful of men, Shelley learned the game of football so she could spend time with them, and she ended up being the loudest of the bunch! Despite her being a Brett Favre super fan, we all tolerated her "Packer" years. Once he joined the Vikings, we all could finally agree to be mad at BOTH the Packers and the refs.
Shelley was a special person who was beautiful inside and out. She loved and cherished all her family and friends and spending time with them. Her siblings held a special place in her heart and their loved ones. She took great joy meeting new people and creating lasting friendships. She stayed in touch with everyone through phone calls, letters, and even Facebook!
Throughout our lives, Shelley brought beauty and laughter into our world through her beautiful smile, quick wit, and quirky sayings and songs. Shelley will be remembered as the Hat Lady and her spectacular fashion sense with the ability to accessorize any outfit for any occasion. She loved make up and jewelry and spent many years selling Avon. She took delight in delivering customers their packages on her bright yellow bike across the town of Havre. She loved walking, reading a good book, music, movies, politics, chocolate, coffee dates with friends, and enjoyed making oatmeal date cookies and cheese straws for family every Christmas. She spent time with God reading her daily devotions and inspirational readings.
Shelley was lucky to find love twice. In 1993, she moved back to Havre, MT and married Gary Grant. Her parents followed Shelley to Havre and lived next door. Shelley spent many years caring for them up until they passed. Shelley and Gary shared a similar sense of humor. They loved dressing up for Halloween, styling with hats, sunglasses and crazy get ups. She moved to back to Minnesota after Gary passed away after the many years he battled Alzheimer's.
Shelley will be deeply missed by her family and her many lifelong friends. A Celebration of life will be held on September 24th at the Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel in Monticello. Visitation will take place from 10 - 11 am, with service at 11 am. Lunch to follow at Chatters restaurant in Monticello, with private burial in Wilmar, MN and Havre, MT.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the quiet Oaks Hospice Home or the Alzheimer's Association can be made in her name.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.