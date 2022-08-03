Sharon Mae Crockett

Sharon, age 80 of Monticello, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 31, 2022.
Preceded in death by brother Jim; parents Fred and Bernice (Hirsch) Boller; husband Gary; sister Virginia; granddaughter Cheyanne; and daughter Jacqueline.
Survived by children Dirk (Julie), Michael, Scott (Diane), Norman (Jenni), Christine Crockett (Mark), and Carrie (Joel) Martens; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; brother Frederick (Donna) Boller; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon loved flowers, especially roses and crocheting. She was an excellent cook, and always made sure there was plenty when she was preparing her meals, whether she was cooking for 2 or a crowd.
Memorial service held at 10AM with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Kindred Hearts, 1549 Broadway St. E, Monticello, MN. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.